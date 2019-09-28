Birinyi Associates Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding by $599,500; Cmg (CMG) Stock Price Rose While Horan Capital Management Trimmed Position

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cmg (CMG) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 5,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 8,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cmg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 18,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Com stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 1,093 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors reported 964 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% or 12,565 shares. Garde holds 886 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 111,818 shares. 53,757 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,452 shares. Fil owns 199,618 shares. Royal London Asset has 10,196 shares. Creative Planning owns 7,793 shares. South Texas Money Management owns 3,180 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 65.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tho (NYSE:THO) by 20,177 shares to 96,822 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wfc (NYSE:WFC) by 81,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Atvi (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $105.72 million activity.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,600 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,012 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

