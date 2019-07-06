Birinyi Associates Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Increased by $1.48 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Us Bancorp (USB) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.59 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Inc reported 8,883 shares stake. Caxton Associate Lp reported 22,515 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Co owns 62,600 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nomura holds 0.01% or 32,415 shares. M&R Cap reported 19,692 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5.61M shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.3% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 11,820 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 400,739 were accumulated by Corda Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2.24% stake. South Dakota Council has invested 1.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 41,101 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% or 1.21M shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,299 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 12.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,918 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).