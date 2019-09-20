Birinyi Associates Lowered Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $422,050; Alphamark Advisors Boosted Position in Marathon Petroluem (MPC)

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroluem (MPC) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 16,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 79,339 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43M, up from 62,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroluem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 13,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.32. About 5.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 261,938 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Personal Fin Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 480 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,498 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 744,042 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested in 1.07% or 21,260 shares. Twin Management has 0.42% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,285 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 630 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 739 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 2,633 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Monetary Mngmt invested in 4,288 shares. Glenmede Na holds 27,412 shares. Jabodon Pt reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 6,934 are held by National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,150 shares to 1,650 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 65.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

