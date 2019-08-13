Birinyi Associates Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.67 Million; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $314,545

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $315. About 1.38M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $205.68. About 93,614 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares to 119,230 shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset LP owns 3,098 shares. Mitchell Cap Management reported 6,077 shares. Private Cap Advisors owns 3,500 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 630,825 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 58,082 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dorsal Capital Mgmt Limited reported 5.83% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Partner Investment Management Limited Partnership reported 1.13% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 11,924 shares. Sterling Mngmt reported 1,729 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Lord Abbett & Lc has 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Everett Harris And Commerce Ca stated it has 618 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 1,542 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 75.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

