Birinyi Associates Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $671,550; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased By $38.65 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 85.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 88,100 shares with $6.81M value, down from 590,000 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $65.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 1.26M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 16.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 6,050 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 31,012 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 37,062 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $378.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 3.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Lp has 5,949 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.13 million are held by Cibc Incorporated. Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 37,087 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc has invested 2.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited has 158,672 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Group Limited Company holds 3.63 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,658 shares. 92,662 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 1.4% or 75,490 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,454 shares. Sterling Inv Mngmt accumulated 4,515 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Company accumulated 117 shares or 0% of the stock. Eos Mngmt LP reported 26,000 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.06% above currents $118.32 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Megalith Finl Acquisition Co stake by 254,800 shares to 413,339 valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Black Ridge Acquisition Corp stake by 49,390 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Thunder Bridge Acquisition L was raised too.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Resources has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.98% below currents $81.11 stock price. Dominion Resources had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Skba Cap Mgmt has 1.99% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 161,400 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Benedict Advsr owns 0.8% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,962 shares. Caprock Gru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp holds 102,597 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Security holds 34,951 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 8,271 shares. Aldebaran Financial invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,000 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 35,656 are held by South State. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 405 shares. Leisure Mgmt reported 0.78% stake. Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Luminus Ltd Liability reported 1.67% stake.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E bought 21,400 shares worth $1.69 million.