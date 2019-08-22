Birinyi Associates Lowered Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $895,000; Banc Funds Co Maintains Holding in Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $170.6. About 3.19M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% . The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 36 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – MILOST GLOBAL INC. IS ONE OF THE PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS INTRODUCED TO THE BANK BY A LOCAL ENTITY CALLED MAYO BV; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NIGERIAN BOURSE WEBSITE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 37,965 shares or 5.11% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 39,925 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.09 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Harvey Mgmt owns 2,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 324,678 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Korea Inv holds 0.31% or 387,856 shares in its portfolio. 7.06M are owned by Invesco Limited. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania Comm owns 232,233 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 62,232 shares. 2,588 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Company. Nuwave Investment Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Company has 10,509 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 2 shares to 22 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UNTY shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Ameritas Partners owns 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 677 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 54,643 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Blackrock invested in 382,515 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 159,883 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 118,986 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,147 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc). Rhumbline Advisers holds 11,106 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 89,060 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 15,528 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 29,710 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,186 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares to 533,704 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,129 shares, and cut its stake in Bank First National Corporation (BFNC).