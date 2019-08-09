Birinyi Associates Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $2.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holder Mak Capital One Raised Holding

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 1.66 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 2.74M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 25,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.85M shares. 208,192 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 175,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 27,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 195,599 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 182,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 70,636 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 401,200 shares in its portfolio. 32,659 are owned by Principal Fin Gp. 8,721 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 61,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 151,689 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp reported 2.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Girard Prtn Limited reported 1.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 133,278 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1,350 shares. Arrow Financial has 16,960 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 767,747 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Financial Consulate Incorporated holds 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,069 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 8,100 shares. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 17,168 shares. Tru has invested 2.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Franklin Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.