Birinyi Associates Lifted Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by $599,500; Centene (CNC) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Its Stake by $3.25 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 18,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 62,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 716,478 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.57 million, down from 779,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.10M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares to 25,225 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,794 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

