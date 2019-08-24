Birinyi Associates Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.48 Million; Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Trump comments on China spook Wall Street – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CME Group Inc (CME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,560 shares to 17,542 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 236,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP owns 2,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bollard Grp Lc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 205 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Com stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Signaturefd stated it has 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 144,228 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 20,935 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bokf Na has 51,597 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,279 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Avalon Lc stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thornburg Investment Management has invested 4.95% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 1.41% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 28,767 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,450 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).