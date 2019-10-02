Birinyi Associates Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Laffer Investments Raised By $28.09 Million Its United Parcel Services (UPS) Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 15.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 2,400 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 17,600 shares with $2.67M value, up from 15,200 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $125.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $143.35. About 2.54M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition

Laffer Investments increased United Parcel Services (UPS) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 272 shares as United Parcel Services (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Laffer Investments holds 6,157 shares with $635.83M value, up from 5,885 last quarter. United Parcel Services now has $98.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 1.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 30.83% above currents $143.35 stock price. Salesforce.com had 18 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $19100 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 598,759 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 80,918 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Co holds 8,983 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,053 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,178 shares. Dillon Assocs accumulated 10,810 shares. Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverbridge Partners Limited Co reported 1.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 473 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 270,000 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.84% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5.19 million shares. Zweig holds 126,372 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 500 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Suvretta Ltd Llc holds 5.1% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 11,815 shares to 107,415 valued at $31.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,025 shares and now owns 25,225 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3.32% stake. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 794,412 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bonness Enterprises Incorporated invested in 15,050 shares. 1.36M are held by Barclays Public Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Republic Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Naples owns 23,738 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,615 shares. Ent Finance Services stated it has 634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 191,132 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 90,299 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hanson Mcclain owns 504 shares. First Personal Serv holds 0.08% or 2,613 shares in its portfolio.

