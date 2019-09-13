Birinyi Associates Increased By $841,800 Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering HollyFrontier (HFC)

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 230% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 1,150 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 1,650 shares with $1.21M value, up from 500 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $798.78. About 92,497 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27

Among 4 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 2.01% above currents $51.22 stock price. HollyFrontier had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HFC in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, April 16. See HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $53 New Target: $45 Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $63 New Target: $61 Maintain

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity. The insider MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 30,012 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership invested in 29,750 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 9,223 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 201,293 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 450,904 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 120,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 350 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 116,840 shares. 514,442 are held by Principal. Bokf Na stated it has 20,942 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Limited has 0.05% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 17,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 0.24% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 54,750 shares. Blackrock has 14.69M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 20,401 shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 247,933 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.21% or 1,150 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.96% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 4,455 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 335 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 5,800 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11,410 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.21% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Fernwood Mngmt holds 785 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capital holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 957,539 shares. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,025 shares to 25,225 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,050 shares and now owns 31,012 shares. Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) was reduced too.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09 million worth of stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $751.60’s average target is -5.91% below currents $798.78 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Thursday, August 29. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $90400 target.