Birinyi Associates Increased By $2.05 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Last Week Lennox International Inc. (LII) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $254.60’s average target is -3.14% below currents $262.86 stock price. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. See Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $220.0000 210.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $273.0000 276.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 231.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs 235.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $202.0000 220.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $236 New Target: $275 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $272 Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $258 New Target: $270 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Initiate

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 150.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 8,300 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 13,800 shares with $3.41M value, up from 5,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $226.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $238.57. About 224,239 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,250 shares to 11,300 valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,950 shares and now owns 48,450 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 13.73% above currents $238.57 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.18 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 29.08 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.