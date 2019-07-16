Birinyi Associates Holds Position in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG); Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Price Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Cut Its Holding by $356,063

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 899,992 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 69,101 shares. Planning Advisors Limited reported 3,073 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Victory Cap Inc reported 212,099 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 2.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 600,707 shares. M Secs invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 809,371 shares. 130,119 are owned by Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cincinnati Ins reported 3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tortoise Limited Co invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Professional Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 381,694 shares. Smith Moore And reported 27,009 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 2.16M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares to 421,982 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp by 76,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.