Birinyi Associates Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $2.05 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Oakmont Partners Boosted Its Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 11.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $231.54. About 2.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares to 48,450 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 166,444 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Scholtz Llc accumulated 21,061 shares or 3.47% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Partners Incorporated has 1.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 56,824 shares. E&G Advisors LP holds 0.73% or 6,725 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Co owns 61,725 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.85% stake. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brighton Jones Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc invested in 0.92% or 24,798 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv stated it has 1,711 shares. 215,142 are owned by Voloridge Limited Liability Corp. Eastern Retail Bank has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,713 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited holds 1.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 118,369 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa holds 16,373 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

