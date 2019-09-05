Birinyi Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Declined; Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Its Position by $6.25 Million as Shares Declined

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70M, up from 9.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 217,625 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 4.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $246.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Adecoagro SA (AGRO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Adecoagro S.A.â€™s (NYSE:AGRO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp invested 1.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP holds 101,221 shares. Jones Financial Lllp reported 26,938 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 663,564 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Iowa National Bank has invested 2.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 11.18 million were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Provise Management Gp Limited Com owns 38,015 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 202,964 shares. Sentinel Tru Company Lba holds 0.21% or 9,761 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bath Savings Trust Company owns 197,737 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 6.40M shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 15,126 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 5,816 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.