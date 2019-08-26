Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $816,480 as Market Valuation Rose; Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.71 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 478,149 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 3.43M shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 19,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 202,932 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 320,687 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 3,831 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.65M shares. Roosevelt Inv Gp accumulated 3.8% or 160,684 shares. Gruss & Co accumulated 36,450 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Company owns 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,263 shares. 107,049 were reported by Thomasville National Bank. Regent Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 60,613 shares. 4,545 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Mgmt. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 5,955 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.37% or 41,515 shares. Moreover, Covington Inv Advisors has 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

