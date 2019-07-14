Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $417,000; Stock Value Rose; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $877,230 as Valuation Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 159,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 483,905 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,437 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 74,981 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 45,685 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 438,792 shares. Tensile Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.12 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Automobile Association owns 31,412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 23,457 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 24,300 are owned by Strs Ohio. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 142,830 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 8,251 shares. Alyeska Grp Lp accumulated 0.16% or 213,546 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 21,934 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10,205 shares to 73,424 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. Miller Adam L had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.22 million. 2,000 shares valued at $104,520 were sold by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.89 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Foundry Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 263,039 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 1.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 11,109 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roanoke Asset Management has 3,780 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth invested in 208,513 shares or 1.64% of the stock. E&G Lp stated it has 9,576 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas owns 189,344 shares. 71,035 are held by Glenview Savings Bank Dept. Willow Creek Wealth Management invested in 4,330 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,465 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 107,429 shares. Central Securities Corporation, New York-based fund reported 85,000 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Com has 191,069 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).