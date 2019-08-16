Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Phunware (PHUN) Shorts Raised By 127.66%

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 24.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 9,450 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 12,450 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 1.48M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) had an increase of 127.66% in short interest. PHUN’s SI was 128,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 127.66% from 56,400 shares previously. With 790,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s short sellers to cover PHUN’s short positions. The SI to Phunware Inc’s float is 0.58%. The stock increased 15.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 1.43 million shares traded or 103.17% up from the average. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has declined 83.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.48% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.80% above currents $131.31 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.66 million. The Company’s platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers platforms as software-as-a-service, data-as-a-service, and application transactions media.