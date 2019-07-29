Birinyi Associates Has Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position by $780,000 as Stock Rose; General American Investors Company Has Trimmed Stake in Arantana Therapeutics (PETX) as Market Valuation Rose

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 182,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS SAYS TALKS WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL ONGOING

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares to 119,918 shares, valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,691 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr accumulated 222,654 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 558,056 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Partners LP reported 0.12% stake. Leisure Mngmt holds 16,888 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 32,357 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 46,836 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirae Asset Limited invested in 0.45% or 592,677 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 32,310 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Co stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Virginia-based Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated has invested 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Mgmt Group, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,185 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 158,350 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 19,530 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Stifel Financial has 10,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 70,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 18,300 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0% or 112,300 shares. 572,084 are held by Geode Cap Ltd Com. Product Prns Limited Liability reported 26,800 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0% or 1.59M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Engaged Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 91,160 shares. 1,679 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,555 shares.