Birinyi Associates Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.48 Million; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $3.41 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domo Inc by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 69,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank Na reported 103,245 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 63,356 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.96% or 29,159 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 89,989 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England And Retirement Group has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,298 shares. Eqis Management Inc stated it has 12,644 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 189,820 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.15% or 8,882 shares. Amarillo Bank has 11,506 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Com reported 25,099 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 344.69 million were accumulated by Vanguard. Cibc Asset owns 562,721 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 25,702 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).