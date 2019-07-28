Birinyi Associates Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.67 Million as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IBB) by 6,498 shares to 42,465 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,725 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gruss Co Inc owns 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,529 shares. Moreover, Orca Mngmt Lc has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv reported 45,139 shares. Maryland Management owns 13,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Capital Investors stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lincoln Limited Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 88,123 shares. Private Trust Na, Ohio-based fund reported 21,615 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 24,179 shares. Proffitt Goodson invested in 0.28% or 10,119 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Invest Retirement Group Inc owns 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,803 shares. Avalon Advsrs Llc holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 233,731 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 2,107 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 14,682 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “”The Lion King” Extends Disney’s Box Office Reign – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: This Could Be The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott, Netflix, Philip Morris, United Technologies and Novartis – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is Netflix Becoming Too Expensive? – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.08% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Lp holds 9,702 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Com has 700 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,085 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Principal Fin Group Incorporated reported 680,853 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 905 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 229,228 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc owns 3,812 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability holds 6.2% or 490,076 shares. J Goldman And LP reported 56,098 shares stake. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And reported 1,215 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).