Birinyi Associates Has Lifted Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $841,800; American National Bank Lowered Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding as Valuation Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 230% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $818.7. About 315,906 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 109,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 8.90M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy by 66,529 shares to 165,362 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Ltd Co reported 1.57% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.92 million shares. Excalibur owns 27,691 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.48 million shares. 31,030 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 447,565 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.09% or 718,380 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd reported 42,945 shares. Insight 2811 invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 2.92 million shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,110 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.17% or 85,394 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 27,281 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt owns 108,720 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 60,009 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,150 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,150 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.98% or 7,800 shares. 4,757 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Pershing Square Cap Mgmt Lp has 19.48% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ardevora Asset Management Llp invested 0.86% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kepos Cap LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,896 shares. Pension accumulated 0.09% or 38,015 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,813 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 11 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Com Oh has 0.79% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Carnegie Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,489 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 900 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 111,818 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 20,780 shares. Enterprise Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 5 shares.