Birinyi Associates Has Lifted Its Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Share Price Rose; Garde Capital Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $670,122 as Share Price Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 230% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $11.23 during the last trading session, reaching $799.21. About 617,027 shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,250 shares to 14,794 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,012 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.