Birinyi Associates Has Increased Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.05 Million; Steadfast Capital Management LP Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Has Lowered by $33.81 Million as Stock Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.71M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15M, down from 13.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 9.03 million shares traded or 40.85% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $314.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated stated it has 228,274 shares. 3,399 were accumulated by Proffitt And Goodson Inc. Reilly Fin Advsr Lc owns 192 shares. Beach Mngmt Limited Company has 0.9% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,360 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,185 shares. Mgmt New York owns 1.29% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 28,950 shares. Starr Communications Inc owns 290,833 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. M&R Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 630,111 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust owns 0.29% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,530 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,715 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 63,900 shares in its portfolio. 1,180 were accumulated by Jnba Advisors. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 16.63M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 30.65 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2,150 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. The California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 0.92% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 219,889 shares. 62,516 are owned by Trust Of Virginia Va. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.39% or 7,220 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 253,611 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Llc holds 15,583 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bangor Bank reported 934 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 785,644 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,200 shares stake.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $3.08 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.