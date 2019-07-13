Birinyi Associates Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $2.05 Million; Moodys (MCO) Holder Meritage Group LP Trimmed Stake

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO IMPACT ON RATED CHINESE DOWNSTREAM GAS DISTRIBUTORS FROM NEW RESIDENTIAL NATURAL GAS PRICES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Wereldhave’s Proposed Hybrid Notes; 19/04/2018 – AUMANCHA UNDERLYING RATING RAISED TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Issuer Rating To Ado Properties S.A; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To City Of Columbia Water & Sewer Enterprise, Sc’s $86.4m Revenue Bonds 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by CIFC Funding 2015-lll, Ltd; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS HAS CLIMBED FROM RECORD LOW OF 2.5 PCT IN DECEMBER – MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $57.6 Million Of Scratch And Dent Rmbs Issued In 2004 And 2006; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Melco Resorts Finance’s Ratings To Ba2; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMMON REPRESENTATIVE QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83M for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares to 158,613 shares, valued at $186.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,691 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

