Birinyi Associates Has Increased Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding; Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4 to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. See Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) latest ratings:

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 143.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 7,500 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 12,709 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 5,209 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $286.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 4.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 385,512 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $45,488 was bought by CONNOR ROBERT C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 6,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management owns 2,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Comerica Bancshares holds 11,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap L P has 0.01% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 11,806 are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Captrust holds 0% or 855 shares. 50,812 were reported by Point72 Asset Management L P. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 184 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Co has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 111,500 shares. 178 are owned by Ftb.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,950 shares to 48,450 valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 9,450 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Group Inc owns 3,114 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 3,702 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.31% or 23,046 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 8,516 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn owns 85,037 shares. Spectrum accumulated 9,185 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Advantage accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Front Barnett Assocs Llc owns 15,988 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 69,611 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel stated it has 680 shares. Burke Herbert Financial Bank Co invested in 14,923 shares or 1.37% of the stock. D Scott Neal Inc has 2,696 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co accumulated 29,265 shares. Paradigm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,313 shares. Park Circle reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

