Birinyi Associates Has Increased Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Upped Its Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 140,094 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 5.40 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,691 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,983 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 33,474 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co invested in 34,103 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Grimes And Company invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.64% stake. Rothschild & Asset Us accumulated 3,084 shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust reported 4.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cortland Advisers Lc holds 665,444 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.64% or 392,762 shares. Reaves W H Com holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 823,385 shares. R G Niederhoffer has 2,900 shares. Peoples Fin Svcs Corp owns 2.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 70,981 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 137,772 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.39% or 57,235 shares in its portfolio. 2,564 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Looks Risky Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for an Oil & Gas Hotspot?-RDSA.17-XOM-EOG-COP-MRO – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.