Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $550,800 as Stock Value Declined; Two Sigma Securities Raised Its Holding in Ecolab (Put) (ECL) as Stock Value Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Put) (ECL) by 78.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 10,700 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.67. About 410,320 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 972,552 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 14.72 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,150 shares to 1,650 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,860 shares to 67,765 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 144,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,393 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.