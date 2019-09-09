Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Position as Share Value Declined; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose While Parthenon Boosted Holding by $3.76 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 217,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares to 373,197 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,758 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $702.36 million for 36.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares to 119,230 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, NPTN – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why NVIDIA, SINA, and Tegna Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Premiers Video Games with Real-Time Ray Tracing and Jumio Partners with NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) Company X-Sight Marketplace – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “All Bets Are Off With AMD Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

