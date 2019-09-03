Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Flotek Industries (FTK)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 6,950 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 48,450 shares with $5.71 million value, down from 55,400 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 32 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 40 sold and reduced holdings in Flotek Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 30.93 million shares, down from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Flotek Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 22 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Kathryn A invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 4.69 million shares. Asset Management Grp Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 2,573 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd invested in 44,591 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 551,246 are held by Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America has 22,125 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank accumulated 266,161 shares. Mitchell Cap has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gibraltar reported 33,564 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 125,941 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 6,410 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 3.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.14M shares. Moreover, 10 has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor Comml Bank holds 27,649 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.45% above currents $136.04 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. for 1.84 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 468,663 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 664,335 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 676,881 shares.

The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 358,402 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) has declined 0.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK: MARIETTA TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule; 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q