Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $816,480 as Market Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake by $697,851

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168.71. About 1.06 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.