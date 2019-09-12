Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $305,900; Valuation Declined; Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Stock Price Rose While Orinda Asset Management Boosted Holding

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 129,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 339,939 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 531,840 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI)

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 29,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 6.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 188,330 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Wespac Advisors Ltd Company owns 85,708 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested in 102,980 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 89,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 165,973 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Amalgamated National Bank reported 23,644 shares stake. Roosevelt Invest Grp has 41,120 shares. 32,947 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 12,051 shares. Blackstone Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 150,000 shares. Prudential Financial reported 625,348 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 234,143 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 1,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,100 shares to 25,037 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.79 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.