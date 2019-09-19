Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Rose; Capital Management Associates Raised Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,650 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 1.91 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, 3G Cap Prns LP has 6.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 7,630 are held by Natl Registered Investment Advisor. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 400 shares. Beech Hill reported 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Laurion Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0% or 7,481 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). National Pension Serv reported 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 500 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. New England Research And Management Inc owns 0.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,250 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). M&T Retail Bank reported 18,830 shares. Hm Payson owns 200 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Trust Fl holds 0.36% or 3,560 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd holds 521,292 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Conning has 15,646 shares. Hartford Fincl stated it has 3,761 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 1.59% or 28,089 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 1,760 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 10.11M shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,082 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 279,655 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.29% or 185,630 shares in its portfolio. Community Investment has invested 3.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital International Invsts holds 21.65 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 15,200 shares.