Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Msci (MSCI) by $643,500; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position Maintained by Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE: FERNANDEZ; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MSCI (MSCI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 2,943 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 96,572 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 11,210 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 0.21% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 188,920 shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). King Luther Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 12,733 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp owns 67,855 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). D E Shaw holds 21,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,067 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv has 134,029 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Burney accumulated 25,516 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 60,290 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 5,384 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 460 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 0% or 54 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 2,304 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 2,940 shares. 27,900 were accumulated by Ameritas Prns. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd reported 48,092 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,611 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Toyota Motor (TM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Honda (HMC) Sees 16% Y/Y Decline in Q1 Operating Profit – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports: Chevron, AbbVie, Phillips 66 & More – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines to Start Global Flights From Multiple Hubs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.