Birinyi Associates Has Boosted Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Share Price Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose, Silver Lake Group Decreased Position by $9.21 Million

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.28M shares traded or 50.91% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 230% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $805.45. About 362,722 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners reported 4,035 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1.79M shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,719 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 0% or 3 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited stated it has 4,838 shares. 3,896 were reported by Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pershing Square Cap Ltd Partnership has 1.78 million shares for 19.48% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 67,780 shares. Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 1,623 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 1,489 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 15,322 shares. Marshfield Assocs holds 4% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 85,222 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Communications Limited has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bailard Incorporated reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 11,815 shares to 107,415 shares, valued at $31.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.