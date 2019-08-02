Birinyi Associates Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Capital Advisors Decreased Whirlpool (WHR) Position

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 170.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 18,450 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 29,250 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 10,800 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $303.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 6.86 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 78.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc sold 74,899 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 20,850 shares with $2.77M value, down from 95,749 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 325,864 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05 million for 8.92 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 4,700 shares to 13,650 valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 9,150 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.