Birinyi Associates Has Boosted By $841,800 Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding; Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 230% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 1,150 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 1,650 shares with $1.21 million value, up from 500 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 5.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 2,488 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 42,427 shares with $8.40 million value, down from 44,915 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $988.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -4.03% below currents $818.83 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 25. The stock has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $647 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies sees Chipotle rally fizzling out – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. had sold 58,400 shares worth $47.62 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,349 are owned by Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Proshare accumulated 0.01% or 2,719 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 122,641 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% or 330,254 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 2,356 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 12,900 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 2,476 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 20 were accumulated by Assetmark. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 91,514 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Old Bancorp In has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.79 million shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.85% above currents $218.82 stock price. Apple had 44 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Wedbush. Cascend Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Cascend Securities has “Buy” rating and $240 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $23000 target.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Limited Co accumulated 123,765 shares or 4.95% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 3.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock Incorporated owns 281.46M shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grimes & has 1.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 124,450 shares. Baxter Bros reported 8,232 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 3,647 are owned by Driehaus Capital Lc. Guardian Investment holds 5.71% or 33,163 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.92% or 227,640 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penobscot Investment Management has invested 2.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc holds 16,452 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 304,732 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management invested in 50,995 shares. Westwood Corp Il holds 3,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).