Birinyi Associates Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $417,000; Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Sentiment Is 1

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (OFED) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.60, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold positions in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 153,758 shares, up from 153,742 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oconee Federal Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 24.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 9,450 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 12,450 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. for 22,902 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 109 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,791 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $136.67 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 37.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 295 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) has declined 19.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC