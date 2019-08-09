Birinyi Associates Cut Nvidia (NVDA) Position; American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 35.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 9,150 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 14,150 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $94.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $154.56. About 5.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 1.37M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,458 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.11% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 18,617 shares. Zebra Ltd Com reported 7,710 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0.04% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 35,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mngmt L P has invested 0.33% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Oak Associate Ltd Oh invested in 0.02% or 11,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 12,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Int holds 12,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $325.19 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 21.18 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors invested in 0.22% or 3,023 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Waddell & Reed holds 135,973 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,970 were accumulated by Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability Company. 1,882 were accumulated by Family Firm Inc. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,364 shares. Greystone Managed Incorporated accumulated 0.26% or 24,611 shares. Coastline Co reported 14,775 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc reported 3,100 shares. 1,935 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 199,558 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 3,497 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

