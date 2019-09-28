Birinyi Associates Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position; Tremblant Capital Group Increased By $94.32 Million Its Cbs New (CBS) Position

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 8.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 1,150 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 12,500 shares with $4.59M value, down from 13,650 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $115.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast

Tremblant Capital Group increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 1432.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group acquired 1.92M shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 2.06M shares with $102.76M value, up from 134,400 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $15.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Apr Inflation Rate 0.9% – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Elton John tribute concert heading to CBS next month; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – also NAI’s crt filing confirms @FoxBusiness reporting on @CBS looking to dismantle CBSboard: CBS’s latest actions “have forced NAI to consider exercising its rights.”; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $383.82’s average target is 45.89% above currents $263.08 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Pivotal Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 6,499 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 52.53% above currents $40.32 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CBS in report on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Blackline Inc stake by 102,917 shares to 215,104 valued at $11.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spotify Technology S A stake by 74,270 shares and now owns 670,095 shares. Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) was reduced too.