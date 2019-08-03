Birinyi Associates Cut Msci (MSCI) Holding by $643,500 as Shares Rose; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake Boosted by Sensato Investors Llc

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 650,022 shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 118.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 46,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.18M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 42,921 shares to 121,433 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,236 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares to 119,230 shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 7,300 shares. 1,382 are owned by Rmb Cap Lc. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 1,887 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 182,671 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 1.81M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 1,579 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 10,091 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 4.74M shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 20,413 shares. The California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Stifel Financial owns 50,510 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,816 are held by First Allied Advisory Service.

