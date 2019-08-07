Birinyi Associates Cut Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $895,000; Q Global Advisors Cut Holding in M/I Homes (MHO) as Shares Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 351,836 shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 48,372 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 9,563 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 85,386 shares. Walthausen & Lc has invested 1.48% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Zebra Cap Llc holds 0.35% or 24,986 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 22,698 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 243,289 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 366 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns has 211,622 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,814 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 0.11% or 20,270 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.37 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Citizens Commercial Bank has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2,100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2.39 million shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 9,870 shares. Cannell Peter B And invested in 0.01% or 1,187 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 2,496 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,846 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 15,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Financial Architects stated it has 138 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 1,133 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 404,264 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd (Wy) accumulated 1,926 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares to 119,230 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 43.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.