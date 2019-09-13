Birinyi Associates Cut Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Position; Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Had 1 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -9.91% below currents $160.21 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Northcoast. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, April 26 to “Neutral” rating. See Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $121.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $137 New Target: $145 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $128 Maintain

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) stake by 23.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 16,443 shares with $3.36M value, down from 21,443 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The now has $79.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $219.93. About 695,086 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS TAX REFORM THROWS GASOLINE ON M&A FIRE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 12/03/2018 – Solomon named sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs, solidifying spot as Blankfein successor; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans to Hire 150 for Operations Hub in Poland; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.21. About 358,715 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.83 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 21.51 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,341 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 797 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur reported 45,710 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0.16% or 4.52M shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 13,868 shares. Essex Fin Svcs Inc reported 2,343 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Llc reported 1,458 shares. 4,544 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 70,917 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 4,533 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,573 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 457,530 shares. Ohio-based Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,000 were accumulated by Artemis Management Llp. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,819 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chevy Chase Hldg Incorporated reported 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Camarda Finance Lc holds 0.01% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.34% stake. 57,728 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Harris Associates Lp has invested 0.51% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Signaturefd Limited holds 0.05% or 2,794 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are owned by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.18% or 112,415 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.07% or 15,047 shares. Cubic Asset Lc owns 1.54% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,132 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 15.38% above currents $219.93 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

