Birinyi Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Rivulet Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $2.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.55. About 3.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 464,341 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,760 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va. Loews stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Churchill Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,182 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Co has invested 6.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ashford Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 19,077 shares. Moreover, Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd has 1.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Narwhal Mngmt invested 1.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 17,370 were reported by Horizon Investment Service Ltd Llc. Atika Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mader & Shannon Wealth reported 3.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fort Lp invested in 8,516 shares. Murphy Mngmt Incorporated reported 12,187 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares to 48,450 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91M.