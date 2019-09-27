Birinyi Associates Boosted Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Lazard Asset Management Has Increased Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $28.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 124,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 693,639 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.78M, up from 569,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $212.12. About 232,977 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 3.79M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ2Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: KREALO, a subsidiary of Credicorp, starts its investments in digital businesses in Chile – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Limited (BAP) CEO Walter Bayly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc. Adr by 39,889 shares to 75,156 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme (NASDAQ:CME) by 20,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gambl (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 5,000 shares to 16,443 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,150 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).