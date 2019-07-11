Birinyi Associates Boosted By $1.48 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Macquarie (MFD) Sentiment Is 1

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced their stakes in Macquarie. The funds in our database now own: 358,249 shares, up from 333,619 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Macquarie in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 170.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 18,450 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 29,250 shares with $2.36M value, up from 10,800 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $327.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 1.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares reported 97,374 shares stake. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP stated it has 15,735 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has 2.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability holds 24 shares. Green Square Capital reported 21,281 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited reported 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valmark Advisers owns 30,722 shares. Charter Com has 2.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 230,680 shares. Horizon Svcs Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,949 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 72,021 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 1.41 million shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP owns 73,826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50.42 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,105 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,250 shares to 11,300 valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 4,700 shares and now owns 13,650 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 16,279 shares traded. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has declined 8.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $89.75 million. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.