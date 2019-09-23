Birinyi Associates Boosted Autozone (AZO) Position; PETROLYMPIC LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (PCQRF) Sellers Decreased By 27.43% Their Shorts

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 300 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 1,350 shares with $1.48M value, up from 1,050 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.06. About 80,235 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

PETROLYMPIC LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PCQRF) had a decrease of 27.43% in short interest. PCQRF’s SI was 52,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.43% from 72,900 shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 14 days are for PETROLYMPIC LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PCQRF)’s short sellers to cover PCQRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 8,150 shares to 5,650 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,050 shares and now owns 31,012 shares. Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) was reduced too.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legacy Private Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.21% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.71% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50,046 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.48% or 85,256 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.06% or 3,473 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 19,500 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.01% or 2,023 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,711 were reported by Pitcairn Communications. New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 29,154 are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1190.40’s average target is 2.70% above currents $1159.06 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 13. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1250 target.