Birchview Capital LP Raised Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) as Market Value Declined; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Boosted Its Honeywell Int’l (HON) Stake by $944.77 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05B, up from 38,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.2. About 1.52 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 338,247 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, GILD, ICPT – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Weight Watchers International, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity stated it has 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 31,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Svcs Incorporated owns 2,077 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,903 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 30,680 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 196,308 shares stake. Sarissa Capital Mngmt LP has 5.39% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 320,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 5,561 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,402 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). D E Shaw holds 0% or 22,303 shares. 34,671 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 253,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.15% or 4,186 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 0.18% or 680,634 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank accumulated 7,232 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) invested 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 3.27% or 13,482 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 36,774 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 175,350 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Finemark National Bank & Trust & holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 103,566 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Liability owns 12,140 shares. Greylin Mangement stated it has 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 21,324 are owned by First State Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs. Mirae Asset Invests Company, a Korea-based fund reported 32,721 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp Inc Inc holds 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,857 shares. Ajo Lp holds 84,563 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wealthquest has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.