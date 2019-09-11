Birchview Capital LP Raised Holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT); Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Trimmed Its United Finl Banc (UBNK) Stake by $1.40 Million

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 283,459 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 465,805 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $27.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.46 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 13,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,948 shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,703 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 211,772 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. Prudential Finance reported 376,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rmb Limited Liability invested in 451,432 shares. Webster Bankshares N A reported 16,433 shares. Pnc holds 0% or 17,398 shares in its portfolio. Qs Lc invested in 0% or 216 shares. Mendon Advisors Corp has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 81,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Management Llc owns 43,294 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 17,617 shares.