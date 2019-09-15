Birchview Capital LP Raised By $900,000 Its Dermira (DERM) Holding; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 57.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 26,193 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 19,450 shares with $3.98M value, down from 45,643 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $79.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/05/2018 – Goldman and Nomura lead all-star team behind Takeda-Shire deal; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 13/04/2018 – Melrose Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List, Rated Buy; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.7% On Year; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS DAVID SOLOMON NAMED SOLE PRESIDENT; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 13/05/2018 – Business Insider: Tammy Kiely, a top semiconductors investment banker at Goldman Sachs, has changed her mind about joining

Birchview Capital Lp increased Dermira Inc (DERM) stake by 500% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Birchview Capital Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Dermira Inc (DERM)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Birchview Capital Lp holds 120,000 shares with $1.15M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Dermira Inc now has $487.41M valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 397,913 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.31% or 20,219 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 1,500 shares. Natixis LP holds 103,790 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 24,315 are held by Davis. Prudential Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Com holds 33,459 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,611 shares. Glob Thematic Prtn Lc holds 4.74% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 432,453 shares. Webster Bankshares N A reported 8,603 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.05% or 563 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 1,836 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 30,580 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 15.39% above currents $219.9 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Apple Inc (Call) stake by 6,100 shares to 209,000 valued at $41.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Huntsman Corp (Call) stake by 93,000 shares and now owns 169,500 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 322 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 476,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 23,658 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,340 shares stake. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 60,728 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Nea Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.35% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,533 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Platinum Invest Management holds 0.03% or 116,325 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 33,875 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 357,835 shares. Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt has invested 0.53% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Among 5 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dermira has $29 highest and $10 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 119.53% above currents $8.96 stock price. Dermira had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of DERM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Needham. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21.